Kislev 10, 5781 , 26/11/20 New IDF attack division combines air, land, sea, cyber capabilities A new IDF multi-dimensional attack division will combine air, land, sea, and cyber capabilities. Elite troops from each IDF sector have been sent to the new division whose insignia will be a large sword, representing its focus as an attacking unit.