Reported News Briefs Kislev 10, 5781 , 26/11/20 Israel's ambassador to Italy: 'Record daily deaths but signs of hope' Israel's ambassador to Italy has lamented yesterday's record number of deaths (853) for one day. At the same time, he noted that there are signs of hope since the morbidity rate is in decline.