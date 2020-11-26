|
Kislev 10, 5781 , 26/11/20
2,000 Ethiopians will make aliyah by the end of January
In an effort coordinated by Minister of Aliyah and Integration Pnina Tamano Shata and Jewish Agency Head Yitzchak Herzog, 2,000 Ethiopian Jews will make be making aliyah by the end of January. The "Rock of Israel" campaign consists of relatives who have been waiting many years to reunite with their families in Israel.
A first group of 500 immigrants will be landing next Thursday in Israel.
