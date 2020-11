3:54 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 10, 5781 , 26/11/20 Kislev 10, 5781 , 26/11/20 Biden names first Palestinian-American to White House staff Read more Reema Dodin, who called suicide bombings 'the last resort of a desperate people' in 2002 while in college, named to Biden White House. ► ◄ Last Briefs