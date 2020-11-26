3:49 PM
  Kislev 10, 5781 , 26/11/20

Netanyahu to UAE reporter: 'Nobel Prize nomination a great honor'

After the landing of the first "Fly Dubai' flight from the UAE to Israel, a UAE reporter asked Prime Minister for his reaction to being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"The Nobel Prize nomination is a great honor for for me," Netanyahu said, "and I am honored to share it with Sheikh Mohammad Ben Zaid." Ben Zaid is the Crown Prince head of government in the UAE.

