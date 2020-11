3:10 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 10, 5781 , 26/11/20 Kislev 10, 5781 , 26/11/20 Most of today's rain fell in the south Most of today's rain fell in the south. Today's totals from around the country are as follows: Negba , 118 mm (4.6 inches); Ashkelon, 114 mm (4.5 inches); Gesher Haziv, 88 mm (3.5 inches); Ein Hashofet, 66 mm (2.6 inches); Tel Aviv, 60 mm (2.4 inches); Jerusalem, 23 mm (0.9 inches). ► ◄ Last Briefs