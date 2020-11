1:45 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 10, 5781 , 26/11/20 Kislev 10, 5781 , 26/11/20 IDF HQ buildings sustain flood damage According to an IDF spokesman, a number of buildings in the Kirya military headquarters have been damaged by floodwaters from the heavy rains seen in the last day. The headquarters remain fully operational. ► ◄ Last Briefs