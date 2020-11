1:42 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 10, 5781 , 26/11/20 Kislev 10, 5781 , 26/11/20 MK Barkat: If an Arab MK wants to work with us, great Speaking on Galei Tzahal today, MK Nir Barkat (Likud) commented on statements made by Joint List MK Mansour Abbas regarding cooperation with the Likud party, saying that, "If anyone from one of the Arab parties is ready to work with us, he's certainly invited to do so." ► ◄ Last Briefs