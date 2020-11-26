Omer Yankelevich to former Peace Now head: Settlers aren't lawbreakers

Responding to comments made by Diaspora Minister Omer Yankelevich (Blue & White) in favor of regularizing the status of communities in Judea and Samaria, Yariv Oppenheimer, the former head of Peace Now, criticized Yankelevich, writing that, "Blue & White members, who were voted into power by members of the peace camp, have now surrendered to the settlers."

Yankelevich replied to the criticism by writing back: "Yariv, you seem confused. The settlers are not lawbreakers - they are Zionist pioneers. The Blue & White party has never attempted to portray itself as a left-wing party."

She added that, "The source of the problem is in a document produced by Talia Sasson, and I would be delighted to be part of a government that rectifies her error."