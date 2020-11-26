MK Shaked: Government system for entering the country has failed

Speaking on Galei Tzahal today, MK Ayelet Shaked sharply criticized the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, and specifically its policies regarding the aviation industry.

"Everything related to entering the country was messed up by the government. It took them six months to set up the coronavirus testing laboratory at Ben Gurion Airport, and yet, it's still possible to bypass a test by promising to go into isolation for two weeks," she alleged. "This is an absurd situation, and the result is that skies are effectively still closed."