Blue & White: If Netanyahu wasn't on trial, we'd have a budget already

Responding to earlier comments by the Prime Minister that if the Blue & White party does not change its attitude toward the unity government, elections are almost a certainty, the Blue & White party issued a statement of its own:

"The person who breached signed agreements, held up key government appointments, and delayed the budget for political and personal reasons, is none other than Binyamin Netanyahu. It's not for nothing that in every single poll, an overwhelming majority of respondents blame Netanyahu for being the one responsible for the likely breakdown of the government - because that is the truth. If Netanyahu wasn't on trial, we would have a budget already."