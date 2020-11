12:41 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 10, 5781 , 26/11/20 Kislev 10, 5781 , 26/11/20 PM: More countries will seek to normalize ties with Israel in coming months Participating in the event marking the arrival of the first official flight from the UAE in Israel, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that, "I expect the number of countries seeking normalization with Israel will increase in the coming months, in one form or another. This is a process that once begun, cannot be stopped." ► ◄ Last Briefs