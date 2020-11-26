|
Kislev 10, 5781 , 26/11/20
Health Ministry director: We're still looking for more vaccine sources
On a visit to a site that will be used to store coronavirus vaccines, Health Ministry director-general Prof. Hezi Levy stressed that Israel is still seeking new sources of coronavirus vaccines, despite already having signed a number of contracts with companies from several countries.
"We're still on the look-out for more vaccines," he said, "and we're making progress. It's a complicated matter and we still have a long way to go," he stressed.
