MK Bennett: Israeli citizens paying a steep price for government ineptitude

Writing on Twitter today, MK Naftali Bennett, head of the Yamina party, expressed his wonder that the situation in the country has deteriorated to such an extent.

"I don't remember another time like this in the entire history of the State," Bennett wrote. "We used to be smart, innovative, creative people, quick on the uptake - the people behind the Entebbe Raid, the Burma Road, Operation Moses. Just look at the government now - passive, plodding, seemingly exhausted and incapable of action. And millions of Israeli citizens are paying the price for this in their health, their livelihoods and even with their lives."