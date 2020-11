8:54 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 7, 5781 , 23/11/20 Kislev 7, 5781 , 23/11/20 John Kerry: 'All hands on deck' "The work we began with the Paris Agreement is far from done. I'm returning to government to get America back on track to address the biggest challenge of this generation and those that will follow. The climate crisis demands nothing less than all hands on deck," tweeted incoming Climate 'Czar' John Kerry. ► ◄ Last Briefs