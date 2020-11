8:18 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 7, 5781 , 23/11/20 Kislev 7, 5781 , 23/11/20 Biden speaks to Jordanian King President-elect Joe Biden spoke over the phone with Jordan's King Abdullah II. This was Biden's first contact with an Arab leader since the announcement of his election win. ► ◄ Last Briefs