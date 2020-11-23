Gantz meets UN special envoy

DM Gantz met the UN's special coordinator to the Middle East peace process, Nickolay Mladenov today.

"I thanked him for his assistance in returning to the security and civilian cooperation agreements with the PA and discussed disturbances of the peace in the south of the country," wrote Gantz on Twitter.

"Israel is ready for a truce with Hamas and improvement in the lives of the residents of Gaza in return for a long-term agreement and return of Israeli MIA's," he added.