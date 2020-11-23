Report: Biden nominates Linda Thomas-Greenfield, as U.S. Amb to UN

The NY Times reported president-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate the first woman as head of national Intelligence.

Biden Transition announces Blinken as the incoming Sec of State; Alejandro Mayorkas will take on the roll of Sec. of Homeland Security; Avril Haines as Dir of National Intelligence; Linda Thomas-Greenfield, as U.S. Amb to United Nations; Jake Sullivan, Nat Sec Adv; and John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.