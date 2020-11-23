Deri attacks Gantz: Not your place to intervene

Head of the Shas party, Aryeh Deri attacked DM Benny Gantz for creating a special committee to deal with Netanyahu's "Case 4,000."

"He has clearly crossed a red line by making this politically-motivated move. I call on Gantz to rescind his decision in forming the committee. The defense establishment must remain outside of the political arena."

"In any case, there is probably no justification in continuing this partnership," said Deri referencing the current unity gov't.