3:43 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 7, 5781 , 23/11/20 Kislev 7, 5781 , 23/11/20 Netanyahu doesn't deny Saudi Arabia trip After being asked about it by the coalition whip, the Prime Minister said: "I have never made a practice of commenting on those issues and I will not start now. I'll just say that I am working on broadening the circle of peace."