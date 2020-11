3:40 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 7, 5781 , 23/11/20 Kislev 7, 5781 , 23/11/20 Gantz brands leak of secret flight 'irresponsible move' Read more Defense Minister Benny Gantz attacks leak on Prime Minister Netanyahu's flight to Saudi Arabia: 'Israeli citizens should be disturbed.' ► ◄ Last Briefs