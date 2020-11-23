Gantz: 'Will continue using metaphorical olive branch & sword'

DM Benny Gantz spoke at a faction meeting earlier in the day.

"Everyone’s talking about elections. I’d like to say that I think that the State of Israel needs a functioning government, supported by a state budget and a spirit of cooperation," he stated.

"No, I am not afraid of elections. I just don’t think that they’re what the country needs at this time, and I will keep doing everything I can for this government. Not by compromising on my principles, not by compromising on what this country’s priorities should be, not by putting my own needs before the needs of this country. And, so, after reconsidering the Submarine Affair and looking at the courses of action available to me, I’ve decided to launch a governmental commission of inquiry to look into how those patrol boats and submarines were procured."

"Over the coming period, we will continue working, with both our metaphorical olive branch and sword. We will keep pushing for a state budget and a functioning government, peacefully. But we will also use that metaphorical sword if it proves necessary, and insist that we get back on track to working for the people, and only for the people."