Corona Cabinet to discuss citizen tracking measures

The Corona Cabinet is expected to convene today for a meeting that was originally scheduled to take place yesterday.

In the discussion, Ministers Yizhar Shai (Blue and White) and Zeev Elkin (Likud) are expected to present the proposal they formulated in recent days, to find alternatives to the Shabak tracking. The central alternative they will present is an application of Apple and Google for tracking those who were in proximity to coronavirus carriers. The application is based on the locating services set in telephones. Citizens will not be required to install it on the phones - however without the installation, their entry into public places will be prevented - similar to the temperature measurement procedure currently enforced throughout the country.