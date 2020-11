7:11 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 7, 5781 , 23/11/20 Kislev 7, 5781 , 23/11/20 Tom Hanks joins effort to turn synagogue into anti-racism center Read more Actor Tom Hanks and singer Billy Porter join campaign to turn synagogue targeted in mass shooting into anti-racism center. ► ◄ Last Briefs