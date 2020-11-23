|
5:57 AM
Reported
News BriefsKislev 7, 5781 , 23/11/20
Former ambassador Oren congratulates Blinken
Former Israeli ambassador to the US Michael Oren congratulated Tony Blinken for being nominated as US Secretary of State.
“Congratulations to Tony Blinken, a great diplomat and true friend of Israel, for his nomination as Secretary of State. I had the honor and pleasure of working with him for years in Washington and know him to be brave and clear-sighted statesman. I can think of no finer choice,” he tweeted.
