|
5:46 AM
Reported
News BriefsKislev 7, 5781 , 23/11/20
Gaza approaching full lockdown due to coronavirus
Salamah Maruf, head of the Government Media Bureau in Gaza, said on Sunday that a full lockdown in the Gaza Strip is being considered as part of measures to deal with the spread of the coronavirus.
He added that the decision on a full lockdown would be influenced by the ability of medical professionals to treat the number of patients, which has been growing significantly recently.
Last Briefs