|
4:06 AM
Reported
News BriefsKislev 7, 5781 , 23/11/20
Moshe Kahlon's new career
Former Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, who retired from political life earlier this year, before the third round of elections, is creating a new business opportunity stemming from the agreements with the UAE.
Channel 12 News revealed on Sunday that Kahlon has set up an investment fund with senior members of Abu Dhabi's royal family. He will head a joint investment fund for institutional bodies in Israel and the United Arab Emirates' largest pension fund.
Last Briefs