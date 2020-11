3:00 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 7, 5781 , 23/11/20 Kislev 7, 5781 , 23/11/20 Israeli-Palestinian “security cooperation”—myth or reality? Read more The number of Israelis harmed by terrorists during “cooperation” months was more than twice those harmed in “no cooperation” months.Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs