|
2:44 AM
Reported
News BriefsKislev 7, 5781 , 23/11/20
Agriculture Minister: Government can survive if PM abides by agreement
Agriculture Minister Alon Schuster said in an interview with Reshet Bet radio on Sunday evening that "this is a two-headed government run by a partnership. If the Prime Minister abides by the agreement, it has the opportunity to persevere and function."
Schuster further claimed that "it is the right of every minister to establish a committee of inquiry into the activities of bodies subordinate to him, including the Minister of Internal Security, as long as the purpose of the move is not to mock others."
Last Briefs