Agriculture Minister: Government can survive if PM abides by agreement

Agriculture Minister Alon Schuster said in an interview with Reshet Bet radio on Sunday evening that "this is a two-headed government run by a partnership. If the Prime Minister abides by the agreement, it has the opportunity to persevere and function."

Schuster further claimed that "it is the right of every minister to establish a committee of inquiry into the activities of bodies subordinate to him, including the Minister of Internal Security, as long as the purpose of the move is not to mock others."