Britain plans to announce a system under which for contacts of positive COVID-19 cases will no longer be required, The Telegraph reports. Instead, contacts of those who test positive will be asked to undergo daily tests for seven days, and allowed to go about their business in the meantime.

As well as ending the self-isolation system, it could form part of an exit strategy from tiered restrictions. Poor Officials hope that people will be more likely to comply with quick tests that free them from restrictions, than to adhere to two-week quarantines.