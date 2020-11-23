|
1:17 AM
Reported
News BriefsKislev 7, 5781 , 23/11/20
Olmert on Pollard: Let him stay in New York
Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert on Sunday said that he would prefer that Jonathan Pollard not make Aliyah to Israel now that his parole has been terminated and the restrictions against him lifted.
Speaking during the Maariv newspaper’s business summit, the former Prime Minister claimed that "this affair causes severe ongoing damage to the State of Israel, and I recommend avoiding celebrations for Pollard if he decides to come to Israel."
Last Briefs