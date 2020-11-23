Finance Minister: Budget will be brought for government approval next month

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz said on Sunday evening that the state budget for 2021 will be submitted to the government for approval next month.

"As I announced, we intend to bring for government approval the state budget for 2021 and the laws of arrangements and extensive reforms during December in order to complete the approval in the Knesset during February, along with the continuation of aid programs and the operation of the safety net," Katz said.