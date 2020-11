7:44 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Mark Levin: FB censoring me, moving to Parler Conservative pundit Mark Levin says he has been censored on Facebook. "I've been restricted and censored on Facebook. Please make sure you transition to Parler ASAP as I will be leaving Facebook probably by the end of the year," tweeted Levin tonight. ► ◄ Last Briefs