Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20
Lindsay Graham hits back at 'The Squad': 'Not going anywhere'
After members of the "progressive" liberal "Squad" suggested Rep. Lindsay Graham resign for "trying to get legal votes thrown out," Graham responded.
"I can understand why the Squad doesn't want me in the Senate - because I'm going to bury your agenda. You're a bunch of Socialists. You would transform America and make it Venezuela. I'm gonna stand in your way. I'm not going anywhere!" he tweeted.
