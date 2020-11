7:32 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Israel: 416 new virus cases 416 new corona patients were diagnosed yesterday (Saturday) in Israel. 299 patients remain in critical condition, with 121 on ventilators. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 2,799 Israelis have succumbed of the disease. ► ◄ Last Briefs