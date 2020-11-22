Ya'alon backs Gantz's move to prosecute Netanyahu

MK Moshe Ya'alon welcomed DM Gantz's decision to create a committee that will investigate Netanyahu's involvement in the 'Case 4,000' of German submarines sold to Egypt.

"If the committee is not able to force Netanyahu and others to testify, there will be no way of avoiding a criminal investigation and/or establishment of a state inquiry commission. Only a comprehensive and thorough investigation, without assumptions and preconditions, will allow the truth to come out," said Ya'alon.