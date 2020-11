5:06 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Pennsylvania Senator congratulates Biden on election win Alex Salvi, anchor for One American News, says Pennsylvania's Senator recognized Biden's election win. "Pennsylvania GOP Sen. Pat Toomey: “Pres. Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania...I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory," he tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs