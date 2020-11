4:38 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Trump: Far fewer COVID-19 deaths than reported Pres. Trump renewed attacks on mainstream media outlets for failing to report accurate COVID-19 data. "Fake News always “forgets” to mention that far fewer people are dying when they get Covid. This is do to both our advanced therapeutics, and the gained knowledge of our great doctors, nurses and front line workers!" tweeted the President. ► ◄ Last Briefs