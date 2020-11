4:35 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Trump retweets attack on Big Tech 'fact checkers' President Trump retweeted a post by investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson. "Faceless Big Tech "fact checkers" disseminate false info, put their partisan opinions on studies & posts, & call it Truth. When asked who their gatekeepers are, they name 'news' outlets responsible for some of the biggest disinformation of the past 4 yrs," she tweeted. "So true!" added the President. ► ◄ Last Briefs