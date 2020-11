4:17 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Netanyahu: There can be no return to original Iran nuclear deal Read more PM urges US not to return to Iran nuclear deal as it was originally negotiated, calls for continuation of 'unwavering' policy vis-a-vis Iran ► ◄ Last Briefs