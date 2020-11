4:02 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 PA newspaper accuses former MK Glick of 'storming' Temple Mount Read more WAFA, the official outlet of the Palestinian Authority, calls Jewish visitation of Temple Mount provocative 'storming' by 'settlers'. ► ◄ Last Briefs