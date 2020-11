3:14 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 German FM slams corona protesters for Nazi victim comparisons Read more Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says anti-mask protesters are 'trivializing' the Holocaust by comparing themselves to resistance fighters. ► ◄ Last Briefs