2:51 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 David Ben-Gurion grandson: 'F*** Netanyahu, long live State of Israel' Yariv Ben-Eliezer, the grandson of David Ben-Gurion, cursed the Prime Minister at a protest ceremony near Sde Boker, "I came out of lack of choice because I must be at a memorial service for my grandfather. That is why I couldn't join you and say: F*** Netanyahu, long live the State of Israel." ► ◄ Last Briefs