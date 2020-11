2:48 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Two COVID patients evacuated from nursing home die in hospital At the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, two COVID-19 patients, aged 73 and 74, who were brought from the B'rat Nursing Home in Carmiel, died today. ► ◄ Last Briefs