12:20 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Leading candidate to replace Netanyahu: Naftali Bennett Among Right-leaning bloc voters, Gideon Saar enjoys the highest support among Likud members (31%). Among the candidates outside the Likud, Bennett leads by a considerable margin (51%), according to a Prof. Camile Fuchs poll. ► ◄ Last Briefs