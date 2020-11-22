12:16 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 21-year-old loses consciousness in Rechasim; condition very critical Medical teams performed resuscitation this morning on a 21-year-old male who collapsed in Rechasim. United Hatzalah paramedic Moshe Auerbach said: "According to passers-by, he collapsed on the street for an unknown reason. We performed advanced resuscitation operations on him while providing electric shocks from a United Hatzalah defibrillator. He then went to the hospital in critical condition." ► ◄ Last Briefs