Tax Authority initiative to exercise tax rights of Holocaust survivors

The Tax Authority is starting a large-scale initiative this morning to exercise tax rights for Holocaust survivors.

As part of this, certificates of tax coordination for 2020 will be sent to 650 Holocaust survivors, as well as a letter calling on them to submit applications for tax refunds for previous years.

After processing, examining, and refining the data, about 650 Holocaust survivors with a qualifying medical disability were identified who were taxed, since they did not report their medical disability. 70% of them did not submit any reports or request for a tax refund, and the rest submitted reports or requests for a tax refund, but did not include the qualifying medical disability in the application.