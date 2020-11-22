|
'Strengthening civil resilience' program - over NIS 1 billion
New government program: This morning, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu convened the heads of the authorities from the Gaza area for a video call together with Finance Minister Yisrael Katz and Interior Minister Deri.
Netanyahu updated them on the details of the plan to "strengthen civil resilience" in Sderot and the Gaza Envelope, amounting to more than NIS 1 billion.
