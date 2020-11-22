|
11:41 AM
Reported
News BriefsKislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20
Security source: 'Next Gaza op will involve things we haven't seen'
A security source quoted by Galei Tzahal's Tsahi Daboush said "the terror organizations in Gaza have intensified considerably and that is disturbing.
"The next operation in Gaza will encounter things we haven't seen to date. The fact that they are postponing treatment does not mean that we will not encounter it in the end. The question is how big it will be when we get there."
Last Briefs