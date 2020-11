10:58 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Kislev 6, 5781 , 22/11/20 Beaches Herzliya Hasharon, Acadia South and North forbidden to bathe The Interior Ministry announced that the beaches of Herzliya Hasharon, Acadia South and Acadia North are forbidden for bathing due to fear of pollution. ► ◄ Last Briefs